Sydney and Houston, United

Is your first or last name Sydney*? Or, do you have a friend named Sydney? If so, you’re in luck!

To celebrate our new route between Houston, Texas and Sydney, Australia, we’re running a sweepstakes that calls on people with the name ‘Sydney’ to enter for a chance to win round-trip tickets to visit their namesake city — Sydney, Australia! Yes, you read that correctly—five ‘Sydneys’ and his or her invited guest will win a trip Down Under for five nights and travel on United’s very first nonstop flight from Houston to Sydney on January 18, 2018!

*We realize there are different ways to spell Sydney, so check out the Official Rules to see a list of eligible first and last names!

To enter for a chance to win, fill in the information below.

*Required Field